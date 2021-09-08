TeeJay3k Releases New Album "Broward County" Featuring G Herbo, Jackboy, & More

TeeJay3k has been on the rise for a few years out of South Florida, and he's officially come through with his new album Broward County, which features ten new songs and features from some of the biggest rappers in the country.

As he continues to make a name for himself, the smooth new album will work to build on TeeJay3k's local buzz. There are a number of strong features on the project, including from G Herbo, Mozzy, Jackboy, and OMB Peezy.

TeeJay3k was recently featured as part of the F9 soundtrack on a song with Kevin Gates and Polo G. This new album follows his 2019 release, Soul Searchin.

Check out the new body of work below and let us know what your favorite song is.

Tracklist:

1. Win

2. I'm Just Me

3. Need Me (feat. Mozzy)

4. No Attempts (feat. OMB Peezy)

5. Tell You Different

6. Pissy Hallways (feat. G Herbo)

7. If I Can Fly

8. Livin My Life (feat. Jackboy)

9. No Auto

10. Nobody Else