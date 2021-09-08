mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

TeeJay3k Releases New Album "Broward County" Featuring G Herbo, Jackboy, & More

Alex Zidel
September 08, 2021 15:55
174 Views
00
0
CoverCover

Broward County
Teejay3k

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

TeeJay3k drops his new album "Broward County" with features from G Herbo, Jackboy, Mozzy, and OMB Peezy.


TeeJay3k has been on the rise for a few years out of South Florida, and he's officially come through with his new album Broward County, which features ten new songs and features from some of the biggest rappers in the country.

As he continues to make a name for himself, the smooth new album will work to build on TeeJay3k's local buzz. There are a number of strong features on the project, including from G Herbo, Mozzy, Jackboy, and OMB Peezy.

TeeJay3k was recently featured as part of the F9 soundtrack on a song with Kevin Gates and Polo G. This new album follows his 2019 release, Soul Searchin.

Check out the new body of work below and let us know what your favorite song is.

Tracklist:

1. Win
2. I'm Just Me
3. Need Me (feat. Mozzy)
4. No Attempts (feat. OMB Peezy)
5. Tell You Different
6. Pissy Hallways (feat. G Herbo)
7. If I Can Fly
8. Livin My Life (feat. Jackboy)
9. No Auto
10. Nobody Else

Teejay3k new music broward county Mozzy OMB Peezy G Herbo JackBoy
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES TeeJay3k Releases New Album "Broward County" Featuring G Herbo, Jackboy, & More
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject