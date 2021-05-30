Teejay3k Croons About Overcoming Sorrow With Uplifting New Song "Tell You Different"

Not often do you get a song that makes you want to bop your head and also get out and be greater than you were the previous day — usually you get either one or the other in today's music climate. That's why it comes as a pleasant surprise to hear this new song by Teejay3k called "Tell You Different," an inspiring banger about proving the haters and naysayers wrong.

The Broward County-bred musician has made a name for himself so far in music by adding a more soulful approach to trap. He keeps up with that same sentiment for "Tell You Different," with verbal affirmations that say "you can be what you want to be" and "the grass ain't greener on the other side" — it almost feels like a crash course in staying positive while navigating this oftentimes wayward world. That's not the usual message you get when it comes to hip-hop, not even within the realms of R&B lately, so we definitely commend the Florida rapper-on-the-rise for giving us something positive to knock to.

If you tuned in and actually enjoyed what you heard on his 2019 breakout tape Soul Searchin, featuring the Quando Rondo-assisted lead single "No Friends," there's definitely some room in your playlist to give "Tell You Different" a few spins.

Stream the new track by Teejay3k below, and let us know your thoughts as per usual down in the comments section. Also, peep the official music video for "Tell You Different" below as well:

Quotable Lyrics:

I'm just trying to make a way for all my sisters and my brothers

Trying to stay up out the way but I just end up in some drama

I done did so much sh*t

Feel like I still deal with my karma

And I refuse to be a victim

I won't let them put me under