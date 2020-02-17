Sunday night, Team Lebron claimed the victory in the 202 NBA All-Star game, edging out Team Giannis by a score of 157-155. Moments earlier, the star-studded festivities of the NBA All-Star weekend culminated during the 69th annual game's halftime performance as Chicago native Chance The Rapper was joined by Quavo, DJ Khaled and Lil Wayne for the spectacle.

Together, the lineup curated a setlist that includes Chance's "No Problem" cut with Lil Wayne, "Hot SHower," and "I'm The One" with Khaled and Quavo, sans Justin Bieber.

earlier int he night, it was speculated that Kanye West would be joining his fellow Chicago native during the performance due to suggestions that he would be. However, Chance ultimately ran through his verse on "ultralight Beam" solo despite West's presence courtside with wife Kim Kardashian.

Chance The Rappe would also take the opportunity to pay tribute tot he ate Kobe Bryant by performing "I Was A Rock" in his honor. The night started off with a tribute Bryant as well as Jennifer Hudson, Common and Magic Johnson honored his memory in speech and song. The arena observed an eight-second moment of silence as well. The end of the night was marked with Kobe's memory, as well as Kawhi Leonard who was presented with the newly-renamed Kobe Bryant All-Star MVP Award.