Over the last few years, Taysom Hill has proven himself to be one of the most dynamic players in the NFL. While he may not be the most talented guy, he can be placed in various different positions, seemingly at will. Sometimes, Hill will play running back, tight end, wide receiver, or even a blocker on special teams. Hill is a natural quarterback, and this season, he has been the backup for Jameis Winston on the New Orleans Saints.

Today, Hill was tasked with taking on the wide receiver role, and unfortunately, it led to what appeared to be a very bad head injury. In fact, Hill had to be carted off the field, and he hasn't made his return since.

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

In the clip below, you can see that Winston overthrew the ball, and it left Hill vulnerable in the middle of the field. That's when William Jackson of the Washington Football Team lunged for Hill, and hit him right in the head with his helmet. It was a pretty nasty hit that saw Hill's neck snap back for a second as he was landing.

It was one of those hits that fans immediately recognized as dirty, and some called for Jackson to be taken out of the game. That ejection never took place, although the debate surrounding headshots has now resurfaced.

