Drew Brees is officially a retired man. Now, he will get to enjoy the fruits of his labor, while also getting to broadcast with the likes of NBC. Brees had a Hall of Fame career and at this stage, it was clear that it was time to move on and try something new. Retirement is never an easy decision although Brees has a ton of support at home, and it only made sense for him to want to branch out.

Now, the Saints will have to figure out who their quarterback for next year. Reports surfaced that Taysom Hill would be getting a $140 million contract extension although it was immediately made clear that this was voidable and only done for cap purposes. According to ESPN's Dianna Russini, Jameis Winston is still a huge part of the Saints franchise and that heading into training camp, they want Hill and Winston to battle each other for the starting role.

Winston is a much better passer than Hill although the latter is a better all-around player given what he can do as a tight end and special teams player. With this in mind, the Saints' decision is going to be very difficult. However, if Winston gets the starting job, they can still use Hill how they've been doing so for the last few years.

Let us know who you think should be the Saints QB, in the comments below.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images