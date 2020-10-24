mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Tay Money & Mulatto Join Forces On Hard-Hitting Single "Brat"

Alexander Cole
October 24, 2020 11:31
1.1K Views
Tay Money and Mulatto brought braggadocios energy to their new single.


Tay Money has established herself over the past few years as an artist who fits in nicely with the trend of female empowerment rap. Artists like Cardi B, City Girls, and Megan Thee Stallion have all helped bring braggadocios female rap to the forefront, which in turn, has led to the rise of artists such as Tay Money, and even Mulatto who is on the cusp of superstardom. Recently, Mulatto and Tay Money linked up on a new song called "Brat" which certainly has some quotable lines.

As you would come to expect from both artists, Tay Money and Mulatto bring a ton of energy to this song as they rap about being bosses and not relying on the men in their lives. This is done over a hard-hitting trap beat with some loud 808s to help complement the energy.

Let us know what you think of this song, in the comments below.

Quotable Lyrics:

I can't let him trap me, make him put that rubber on
You won't see me chase a n***a unless hiss name is Dethrone
I can spell Big Latto in baguettes on my neck
Pretty bitch with a stick like I made a wreck
Bitch, I got my own money, I'm ain't easily impressed

Tay Money Mulatto new music brat new song
