Earlier this year, Tay-K was the talk of the town after the teenage rapper was sentenced to spend the majority of his life in prison. He had been a hot topic for years in the world of hip-hop, furthering a perplexing narrative of whether or not his art and lyrics should hold any weight in court. Tay-K, born Taymor McIntyre, was sentenced to fifty-five years in prison for aggravated robbery and murder. While he was on the run from the police, he allegedly robbed a senior citizen in the park, attacking Skip Pepe and nearly killing him in the process. In a newly-resurfaced video, Tay-K denies any wrongdoing in that matter.

A video that has been shared by DJ Akademiks shows Tay-K, who was still free at the time, speaking about the robbery that was pinned on him. "I got one thing to say," told the rapper to the cameras. "I did not ever, never, never, never rob no old n***a at no park, boy."

The controversial recording artist has maintained his innocence up until a few weeks ago when it was reported that he would be spending the next fifty-five years behind bars. His story has not, and likely will never change. Do you think Tay-K did it?