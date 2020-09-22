Birthdays can be bittersweet as people love celebrating the day they were born while wincing at becoming one year older. Empire star Taraji P. Henson embraced her big day in full force as the actress recently turned 50, and she showed off some skin while on a beach vacation. While her birthday was weeks ago on September 11, Taraji recently shared a few more photos from her festivities. She previously revealed that she embarked on a 30-day fitness plan to get herself in beach body shape, and she showed it all off in barely-there bikinis.

Her photographer/videographer was there to capture every moment in Los Cabos. He wrote, "Although this past week we celebrated @tarajiphenson #birthday It may have been her birthday the gift was mine. I was blessed to help her usher in another trip around the sun. A week in #cabo at the fabulous @nobuloscabos surrounded by love & light. Thank you T!"

In her photos, Taraji P. Henson can be seen crawling through the sand at the shoreline, snapping pictures before dinner at Nobu, and striking a pose on a boat. We can only imagine what wasn't captured from Taraji's celebration. Check out the actress glowing at 5-0 below.