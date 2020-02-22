A Mexico getaway sounds pretty perfect right about now for anyone, and actress Taraji P. Henson made all of our dreams a reality recently when she hit up Cabo San Lucas for a much-needed baecation with fiancé Kelvin Hayden for Valentine's Day.



Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty

After braving the brutal NYC winter late last month while still keeping it fly from head to toe (seen above), the Empire actress decided to shed some clothes while visiting Nobu Los Cabos resort in a black one-piece bathing suit that had the entire internet in awe. While the sexy get-up was one thing, the fact that Taraji is 49 years old and turning 50 later this year proved that you can be stunning at any age given the right attitude and positive energy surrounding you. It doesn't hurt that she was also there getting some V'Day love from her soon-to-be-husband, or the fact that she's a multimillion-grossing Hollywood star, but that body deserves praise regardless of the blessing. It goes without saying, but it must be nice!

Check out Taraji P. Henson's stunning bathing suit pics below, in addition to a few more photos from her Valentine's Day getaway trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico with fiancé Kelvin Hayden: