mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Tank Employs Chris Brown On Up-Tempo "Dirty" Remix

Nada Mesh
May 24, 2019 14:54
3.4K Views
109
28
CoverCover

Dirty (remix)
Tank Feat. Chris Brown
Produced by Hitmaka

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
meh
58% (19)
Rate
Audience Rating
8 VERY HOTTTTT
3 HOTTTTT
1 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
6 MAKE IT STOP

The two remix the cougar favorite into a radio-friendly bop.


Tank's original "Dirty" was released back in January: a song which showcased the 40 year-old R&B impresario's signature smooth and bassy pipes. The track gave hyperrealistic imagery of everything which the singer hoped to do to one lucky lady in the bedroom, so heavy with detail that he was surely able to leave his older demographic blushing. The song's leisurely paced and soulful expression of sensuality earned it acclaim amongst fans, which could perhaps be the reason Tank decided to revisit it, turning it from a bedroom banger, to a (still) smooth flowing, pop-y hit.

Tank has returns, four months later, with Chris Brown for a radio-friendly and completely revamped remix of the track. The beat is switched up to a much more up-tempo (but still sensual) melody, which was produced by Christian Ward, AKA Yung Berg, AKA Hitmaka. Aside from Chris Brown, Feather & Rahky also appear on the track to incorporate the 1996 classic “Twisted” by Keith Sweat, into the new hook.

The cover art also receives a revamp, with a colour change to a more eye-catching crimson, and more detailing in the background. How are you guys feeling the remix?

Tank Chris Brown Hitmaka
28 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Tank Employs Chris Brown On Up-Tempo "Dirty" Remix
109
28
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject