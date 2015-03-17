Zoolander 2
- Life“Batman v Superman” & “Zoolander 2” Dominate 2017 Razzie NominationsTime to celebrate 2016's most terrible cinema.By hnhh
- NewsKanye West Calls Will Ferrell A "Living Breathing God"Kanye West sent out a series of tweets in praise of Will Ferrell after seeing "Zoolander 2" for the second time. By Angus Walker
- NewsASAP Rocky, Justin Bieber & Skrillex Appear In "Zoolander 2" TrailerWatch ASAP Rocky & Skrillex make an appearance in the new trailer for "Zoolander 2."By Kevin Goddard
- NewsKanye West Will Reportedly Make Cameo In "Zoolander 2"Kanye West & his wife, Kim Kardashian, will both reportedly be appearing in "Zoolander 2".By Kevin Goddard