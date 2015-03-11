yrn tha album
- NewsMagazineMigo Domingo grabs Quavo for "Magazine."By Aron A.
- NewsMigos Announce Album Release Concert In NYCMigos announce a show to celebrate the release of their album.By Rose Lilah
- NewsRecognizeMigos continue to drop leaks as we lead up to their debut album.By Rose Lilah
- NewsPipe It UpListen to Migos' new banger, "Pipe It Up".By Trevor Smith
- Editor's PickMigos Unveil The Cover Art For "YRN: Tha Album"Migos reveal the cover art for their anticipated debut album "YRN: Tha Album."By Rose Lilah
- NewsMigos Push Back "YRN Tha Album" To July 31"YRN Tha Album," Migos' commercial debut, has been pushed back to July 31st.By Patrick Lyons
- NewsMigos "Origin" VideoMigos drop their new video for "Origin".By Trevor Smith
- NewsOffset Curses At Judge After Being Denied BondMore bad news for Migos fans. By Angus Walker
- NewsMigos Freestyle On Tim WestwoodWhile in London, Quavo, Takeoff & Offset have an extended freestyle session with the don DJ Tim Westwood. By Angus Walker
- InterviewsMigos Promise Fans Will Be "Shocked" By "YRN: Tha Album"Migos break down their slang, and detail the new styles on their upcoming LP, "YRN: Tha Album".By Trevor Smith
- NewsMigos Reveal Release Date For Debut Album "YRN Tha Album"Migos are dropping their debut album in June.By Rose Lilah