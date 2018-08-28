Young Sinatra 4
- ReviewsLogic "Young Sinatra IV" ReviewThe fourth and final installment in the "Young Sinatra" series has a nostalgic allure that is hindered by Logic's predictable missteps.By Luke Hinz
- Music VideosLogic Keeps The Vibe Minimal In "Everybody Dies"Logic delivers some clean new visuals for "Everybody Dies." By Mitch Findlay
- NewsLogic Ponders Existentialism On New Banger "Everybody Dies"Logic sets the tone for "YSIV" with the lyrically dexterous "Everybody Dies."By Mitch Findlay
- MusicLogic Tweets His Phone Number & Offers Fans Chance To Be Featured On "YSIV"Logic's phone is probably blowing up right now.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLogic Unveils Intricate Hand-Drawn Cover For "Young Sinatra 4"Logic's album cover is a "simple throwback to the beginning."By Alex Zidel
- BarsLogic Announces New "Young Sinatra" Album On "YSIV Freestyle"Logic channels his inner Method Man on the impressive "YSIV" freestyle. By Mitch Findlay