young dumb and broke
- NewsElton John Teams With Khalid For "Young Dumb & Broke" CoverKhalid and Elton John collaborate for a new version of "Young Dumb & Broke."By Alex Zidel
- MusicKhalid No. 2 On Billboard's Top Tours Chart After Grossing $8 Million On "Roxy" TourKhalid's "Roxy" Tour comes in just after Bruno Mars on the Top Tours Chart.
By Milca P.
- MusicKhalid Gets Intimate For "NPR Tiny Desk" PerformanceWatch the artist perform stripped-down versions of fan favorites.By Zaynab
- MusicKhalid's "Young, Dumb & Broke" Goes 3x PlatinumKhalid hits another major feat in his career.By Aron A.
- MusicKhalid's "American Teen" Goes Platinum Without FeaturesKhalid hits a major milestone.By Mitch Findlay