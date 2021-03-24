Yeezy Stem Player
- ReviewsYe "Donda 2" Stem Player ReviewIt’s impossible to imagine what Ye’s "Donda 2" will sound like when it is complete but the living legend artist is creating a one-of-a-kind fan experience by intimately letting his supporters into his creative process, and presenting the album as it evolves in real-time, exclusively on his Stem Player.By Alex Zidel
- NumbersKanye West Sees Massive Jump In Spotify Numbers Amidst "Donda 2" and "Jeen-yuhs" Hype, Most Streamed Artist 2 Days In A Row"Yeezy Season approaching!"By Taiyo Coates
- NumbersKanye West Says Stem Player Earned More First Day Revenue Than Any Album On Streaming Services, Prior To "DONDA 2" ReleaseThe implementation of a Stem Player release seems like a "jeen-yuhs" maneuver.By Taiyo Coates
- MusicKanye West Opens Up About Stem Player Sales Ahead Of "DONDA 2," Compares The Feeling To First Performing "Jesus Walks"The stem player has become a hot commodity.By Taiyo Coates
- MusicKanye West Is Honored That Future Used "DONDA 2" Lyrics As IG CaptionThis set of Ye lyrics fits Future's lifestyle beautifully.By Taiyo Coates
- MusicKanye West Reveals "DONDA 2" TracklistWe'll be getting 20+ new songs from Ye and crew.By Taiyo Coates
- MusicKanye West Will Not Be Charging $200 For "DONDA 2," Will Be Available On Stem Player AppYou will not need to buy a Yeezy Stem Player to listen to "Donda 2."By Taiyo Coates
- TechKanye West's "Donda" Stem Player Comes With "The Life Of The Party" & Two Bonus TracksThe Yeezy Stem Player By Joshua Robinson
- TechKanye West Launches Donda Stem Player That Allows Users To "Customize Any Song"Kanye West launches a $200 stem player ahead of the release of "DONDA" this week.By Joshua Robinson
- MusicKanye West's "Yeezy Stem Player": Closer Look RevealedGet a closer look at Kanye West and Teenage Engineering's upcoming audio-control device, the Yeezy Sound Player. By Mitch Findlay