XO Tour Llif3
- MusicWhat Is Lil Uzi Vert's Best-Selling Album?Lil Uzi Vert achieved great success on his debut album. By Axl Banks
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Just Outdid Himself AgainLil Uzi Vert claims to have made a song that will top "XO Tour Llif3," a track which many people believe to be his best.By Alex Zidel
- Original ContentYoung Thug Vs Lil Uzi Vert: Who Had The Better Debut Album?Young Thug and Lil Uzi Vert both built mainstream careers off of impressive mixtape discographies, but who reigned supreme when they dropped their long-awaited debut albums?By Cole Blake
- Original ContentWhy Do We Get Lit To Sad Bangers?Making sense of the music that would have us shed a tear and let loose all at once.By Luke Hinz
- MusicMeek Mill Brings Out Lil Uzi Vert During NYC ShowMeek Mill also brought out Fabolous for "Uptown Vibes."By Aron A.
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Says He Has "Something" ComingLil Uzi Vert also shares some solid advice on dealing with fake people.By Aron A.
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Talks “XO Tour Llif3” & How Being "Authentic" Made Him Successful“XO Tour Llif3” apparently was a throwaway track. By Chantilly Post
- MusicLil Uzi Vert's "XO Tour Llif3" Lyrics Were Some Of The Most-Viewed In 2017Lil Uzi Vert's hit single generated a large amount of lyric searches. By Matt F
- MusicDid Wiz Khalifa Receive Lil Uzi Vert's "XO Tour Llif3" RIAA Plaque By Accident?Wiz Khalifa was sent a Platinum plaque with Lil Uzi Vert's name on it. By Matt F
- MusicLil Uzi Vert's "Luv Is Rage 2" Goes Gold, "XO Tour Llif3" Hits 4x PlatinumLil Uzi Vert gets himself some plaques.By Matt F
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Performs "XO Tour Llif3" & "Sauce It Up" On TRLLil Uzi Vert takes over the TRL studio.By Aron A.
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Asks Fans To Decide The Next "Luv Is Rage 2" VideoLil Uzi is holding a poll for the next single off of his project. By Aron A.
- MusicLil Uzi Vert's "XO Tour Llif3" Is Expected To Make $4.5 MillionLil Uzi Vert's money got way longer after the release of "XO Tour Llif3."By Aron A.
- MusicMarilyn Manson Talks Lil Uzi Vert & Luv Is Rage 2 With Zane LoweMarilyn Manson says Uzi reminds him of himself at that age.By Aron A.
- Music VideosLil Uzi Vert Channels His Inner Rockstar For The "XO Tour Llif3" VideoLil Uzi Vert gets the Weeknd, NAV & XO for cameos, as well. By Aron A.
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Shows Off New Iced-Out Chain & RingsLil Uzi Vert flexes hard.By Matt F
- MusicLil Uzi Vert's "XO Tour Llif3" Is Certified Triple Platinum"XO Tour Llif3" has moved 3 million units in less than four months. By Angus Walker
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Fans Serenade Rapper With Rendition Of "XO Tour Llif3"The kids love Lil Uzi's music.By Matt F
- MusicLil Uzi Vert's "XO Tour Llif3" & "Money Longer" Each Go Double Platinum"Double platinum twice," Uzi writes on Twitter.By Trevor Smith
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Previews Maaly Raw Collab From "LUV Is Rage 2"Uzi has new music with the "Money Longer" producer.By Trevor Smith
- Original ContentThe 10 Contenders For 2017 Song Of The SummerFuture. DJ Khaled. Playboi Carti. Who will take the crown this year?By Danny Schwartz
- MusicThis Classical, Piano-Rendition Of Lil Uzi Vert’s “XO Tour Llif3” Is AwesomeCheck out this beautiful, piano-rendition of Lil Uzi Vert's "XO Tour Llif3."By Kevin Goddard
- Original ContentLil Uzi Vert's 10 Biggest Rockstar Moments10 times Lil Uzi Vert proved his rockstar lifestyle.By Mike Harris