- NewsVic Mensa & Chance The Rapper Snap On Collaborative Track "Wraith"Vic Mensa and Chance The Rapper are at their best on "Wraith."By Alexander Cole
- Music VideosTakeoff Takes Over Space In "Casper" VideoTakeoff is a space general in his newest music video.By Alex Zidel
- MusicT.I.'s "Dime Trap" Tracklist Includes Young Thug, Teyana Taylor & Anderson .PaakT.I.'s "Dime Trap" tracklist is set, and ready to go.By Devin Ch
- MusicPost Malone Crashes Rolls-Royce Wraith, Escapes UninjuredPost Malone is now on his 3rd of 9 cat lives.By Devin Ch
- NewsRo Ransom Is Silky Smooth On New Single "Wraith"The Mystery Boy is making heavy noise.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Pump Dropped $4.5 Million On A House Because He "Got Bored"Looks like Lil Pump took J. Cole's advice after all?By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Pump Teases “Esskeetit” VideoLil Pump posted an introductory clip of his new music video for “Esskeetit.” By Devin Ch
- MusicCardi B Gifts Offset New Rolls-Royce Wraith, Watch For His BirthdayCardi B buys Offset an amazing birthday gift. By Matt F
- MusicGucci Mane Buys Keyshia Ka’oir New Rolls Royce WraithGucci Mane bought fiancee Keyshia Ka'oir a baby blue Wraith as a wedding gift.By Kevin Goddard