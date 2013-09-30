would you like a tour
- Original ContentA History Of Drake Showing Love On TourDrake's attempts to put on for each and every city he visits. By Angus Walker
- NewsDrake Brings Out Kanye West In BerlinWatch Drake bring out Kanye West for his Berlin tour stop.By Rose Lilah
- NewsDrake Announces Plans To Build Recording Studio For Philadelphia High SchoolDrake has announced that he will be building a studio within Strawberry Mansion, a struggling Philadelphia high school.By Trevor Smith
- NewsDrake Performs "November 18th" On TourWatch Drake Performs "November 18th" On TourBy Rose Lilah
- InterviewsJhene Aiko Speaks On Touring With Drake, Future & Miguel & Says "Souled Out" LP Is DoneJhene Aiko talks about what it's like on tour with Drake, Future and Miguel.By Rose Lilah
- NewsFuture Says That Being Taken Off Drake's Tour Was A "Misunderstanding"Future speaks on the "misunderstanding" that happened between him and Drake, as well as his upcoming album "Honest."By Rose Lilah
- NewsFuture Discusses Being On Tour With Drake & Relationship With CiaraFuture talks about two big factors in his life right now-- touring with Drake and getting engaged to Ciara.By Rose Lilah
- NewsDrake Allegedly Cancels "Would You Like A Tour" Performance In Philadelphia [Update: Show Rescheduled]Drake may have backed out of the Philly leg of his new tour. By hnhh
- NewsDrake Cancels Philly Leg Of "Would You Like A Tour" TourWatch Drake Cancels Philly Leg Of "Would You Like A Tour"By hnhh
- NewsDrake Brings Out Wiz Khalifa, Performs With Future At Tour Kick-OffDrake started his "Would You Like A Tour" off with a bang in Pittsburgh, bringing out Wiz Khalifa, performing with Future, and more!By Trevor Smith
- NewsFuture Reportedly Suing Drake For $1.5 Million After Being Dropped From Tour [Update: Future Confirms He'll Be On Tour]Drake appears to have taken Future off his tour following comments the Atlanta rapper made about "Nothing Was The Same".By Trevor Smith
- NewsDrake "Would You Like A Tour?" Promo VideoWatch Drake - Drake "Would You Like A Tour?" Promo VideoBy Rose Lilah