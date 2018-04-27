work in progress
- MusicChris Brown Gets To Work On Large New Torso TattoosChris Brown shouts out his tattoo artist as he starts work on a new piece.ByAlex Zidel31.9K Views
- SportsTom Brady Says Josh Gordon Partnership Is A "Work In Progress"Coach Belichick is happy with Josh Gordon's progress so far.ByDevin Ch1.9K Views
- MusicLil Yachty Shares Progress Of Upcoming Tapes With Takeoff, Trippie Redd, & Lil PumpLil Yachty outlined how his tapes are coming in a now-deleted post. ByMatthew Parizot6.9K Views
- MusicT.I. Won't Give Up On Kanye West After Spending A Day With Him"Long term work in progress."ByAron A.24.5K Views