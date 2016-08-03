woptober
- Original ContentVote: Who Had The Best Project Of October 2016?Vote for your favorite project that dropped in the month of October. There were some good ones. By Angus Walker
- Original ContentThe Best Hip Hop Songs (On Spotify) Of October 2016The most fire songs to come out this month: By Danny Schwartz
- NewsGucci Mane "Aggressive" VideoWatch Gucci Mane's new video for "Aggressive," off his latest project "Woptober."By Kevin Goddard
- ReviewsGucci Mane's "Woptober" (Review)Gucci Mane's "Woptober" is an excellent, back-to-basics counterpoint to "Everybody Looking."By Patrick Lyons
- NewsFirst Week Sales Projections For The Game’s “1992” & Gucci Mane’s “Woptober”As of now, The Game’s "1992" album is expected to outsell Gucci Mane’s “Woptober” by a few thousand. By Kevin Goddard
- Original ContentCelebrate 10/17 With A Classic Gucci Mane PlaylistA mix of some of Gucci's greatest hits and deep cuts, both new and old.By Trevor Smith
- NewsHi-FiveListen to Gucci Mane's "Hi-Five" off "Woptober," produced by Metro Boomin.By Rose Lilah
- NewsIcy Lil BitchListen to a new Gucci Mane leak called “Icy Lil Bitch,” off his upcoming “Woptober” project. By Kevin Goddard
- NewsGucci Mane Feat. Rick Ross "Money Machine" VideoGucci Mane throws a lavish mansion money party in "Money Machine," co-starring Rick Ross.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsGucci Mane Feat. Young Dolph "Bling Blaww Burr" VideoWatch the video to Gucci Mane and Young Dolph's new sauce anthem, "Bling Blaww Burr," produced by Metro Boomin. By Angus Walker
- NewsGucci Mane Is Off House ArrestGucci cuts off his ankle monitor in a new Instagram video.By Trevor Smith
- NewsGucci Mane Reveals Album Cover, Release Date, & Tracklist For "Woptober"The follow up to Gucci Mane's "Everybody Looking" is dropping October 17. By Kevin Goddard
- NewsGucci Mane Announces New Album "Woptober"Gucci Mane is currently readying his next album "Woptober."By Kevin Goddard
- NewsGucTiggy Part 4Gucci Mane & Zaytoven put on a show this weekend. Here's Part 4 of their "GucTiggy" freestyle series. By Angus Walker
- NewsGucTiggy Part 3Gucci Mane & Zaytoven return with the piping hot 3rd installment of their "GucTiggy" freestyle series. By Angus Walker
- NewsGuccTiggy Part 2Gucci Mane and Zaytoven are back with Part 2 in their GucTiggy freestyle series. Part 3 OTW! By Angus Walker
- NewsGucci Mane Teases "Woptober""Woptober" is coming.By Rose Lilah