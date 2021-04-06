Women In Hip-Hop
- MusicFLOHIO Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The RapperExplore FLOHIO's rise in the rap world, her achievements, and how she amassed a net worth of $5 million by 2024. Dive into her journey.By Jake Skudder
- MusicLatto Speaks On Uplifting Other Female Artists: "Let Me Do My Part"Latto says it's her "duty" to help other women in hip-hop.By Cole Blake
- Original ContentThe Rise of Women's Empowerment In Hip-HopFrom the bold days of Salt-n-Pepa and Queen Latifah to the modern landscape of woman in hip-hop, the past 50 years have a constant battle to disrupt persisting stereotypes. By Caleb Hardy
- MusicCardi B’s "Invasion Of Privacy" Is The First Female Rap LP To Spend 3 Years On Billboard 200Uptown's rap queen Cardi B is taking another trophy back to The Bronx for her debut album ‘Invasion Of Privacy,’ which is now the first album by a woman to spend 3 whole years on the Billboard 200 chart.By Keenan Higgins