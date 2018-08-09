wild west
- NewsJoey Trap Raps Like The Coolest Cowboy On His New Album "Wild West"Joey Trap plays the role of an outlaw with fire bars to let off throughout the entirety of his new eight-track LP.By Keenan Higgins
- EntertainmentKim Kardashian & Kanye West Confirm Fourth Child Coming "Sometime Soon"The boy will be delivered by a surrogate. By Brynjar Chapman
- Gaming"Red Dead Redemption 2" Official Gameplay Footage Has Been Flooding The InternetGamers can't help but share the gorgeous visuals. By Karlton Jahmal
- Gaming"Red Dead Redemption 2" Will Feature A 65-Hour Main StorylineHours and hours of gaming. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Rambo V" Starts Production & Sylvester Stallone Hints At Plot With Cowboy PhotoRambo meets the Wild West. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Red Dead Redemption 2" Drops Insane Second Look At Gameplay FootageThis looks like the best game of the year. By Karlton Jahmal
- Gaming"Red Dead Redemption 2" Gameplay Trailer Showcases Gorgeous Gaming ExperienceGet ready to immerse yourself in the wild west. By Karlton Jahmal