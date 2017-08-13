white nationalists
- Pop CultureTrump's Team Calls Kanye West And Nick Fuentes Dinner A "F***ing Nightmare"Anonymous sources from inside Trump's camp are worried that meetings with such figures will hurt his 2024 run.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- PoliticsWhite Nationalism Now Recognized As Terror Threat In AmericaAbout time.By Chantilly Post
- SocietyCharlottesville Neo-Nazi Sentenced To Life In Prison For Protestor's MurderAlex Fields Jr. pleads guilty to 29 out of the 30 charges he faced in relation to Heather Heyers murder.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentSeth Rogen Calls Out Twitter CEO For Verifying White SupremacistsWhite supremacists are getting that blue check.By Karlton Jahmal
- SportsMichael Rapaport Tells Charlottesville Protesters Their Lives "Ain't S**t"Michael Rapaport lashes out at the protesters.By Matt F