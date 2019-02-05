while we wait
- NewsFetty Wap Covers Kehlani & Ty Dolla $ign's "Nights Like This"Fetty Wap comes through with some fresh music.By Aron A.
- MusicKehlani Debuts at No. 1 On Top R&B Albums Chart With "While We Wait"Kehlani dethrones Ella Mai.By Milca P.
- Music VideosKehlani Shows Off Her Pregnant Frame In "Butterfly" VisualsStream Kehlani's latest video. By Chantilly Post
- MusicGunna, Offset, Lil Pump, and Kehlani All Debut In Top 10 Of Billboard 200A powerful week for hip-hop and R&B.By Milca P.
- NewsKehlani & 6LACK Unite For Smooth, Reflective "RPG"Kehlani & 6LACK level up accordingly. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsKehlani & Dom Kennedy Are Calling You Out On "Nunya"Kehlani's life is "Nunya" business.By Alex Zidel
- NewsKehlani Preps For "While We Wait" Mixtape With New Track "Butterfly"Kehlani drops off a new track and the release date for her new project "While We Wait."By Aron A.
- MusicKehlani Announces New Mixtape "While We Wait"Kehlani has new music on the way. By Aron A.