weed industry
- MusicLil Durk Turns Down $200k Weed Brand DealThe rapper is choosing friends over fortune.By Noah Grant
- Original ContentAll The Smoke: Hip Hop’s Capital In The Multibillion Dollar Cannabis IndustryHip-Hop’s claimed its stake in cannabis culture but how has it infiltrated the legal weed economy? B-Real, Wiz Khalifa, Berner, and more detail their journey as cannabis entrepreneurs during the rise of Big Weed corporations. By Aron A.
- MusicJay-Z Partners With Cannabis Company Caliva As New Brand StrategistJay-Z is making moves into the cannabis industry with a cause. By Aron A.
- EntertainmentSeth Rogen Launches His Own Cannabis Company "Houseplant"Seth Rogrn and Evan Goldberg are really the Canadian plugs.By Aron A.
- SocietyThe Cannabis Industry Racked Up $1.2 Billion in JanuaryBig amount.By Milca P.
- SocietyAfroman "Because I Got High (Positive Remix)" VideoAfroman remixes his decade-old stoner anthem.By Lloyd Jaffe
- Original ContentHappy 4/20: Hip-Hop's Weed ConnectionFor years, we've heard some of our favorite hip-hop artists rap about weed; from Snoop Dogg and Devin The Dude to Curren$y and Wiz Khalifa. By Layne Weiss