Wavy Baby
- SneakersA Judge Approves Vans' Temporary Restraining Order Against MSCHFA judge grants Vans a temporary restraining order against MSCHF's "Wavy Baby" sneaker.By Brianna Lawson
- StreetwearMSCHF Claims Tyga's "Wavy Baby" Shoe Is An "Art Project" In Response To Vans LawsuitMSCHF claims the Tyga-promoted "Wavy Baby" shoes "comment on consumerism, on the absurdity of sneakerhead culture," while Vans says the shoes violate trademark law. By Jordan Schenkman
- Pop CultureVans Sues MSCHF Over Tyga "Wavy Baby" Shoe Design: ReportVans has followed in Nike's footsteps and has gone after MSCHF, citing that the company copied their Old Skool design for Tyga's sneaker.By Erika Marie