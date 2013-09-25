wake me up
- Music VideosLil Kim & Remy Ma Deliver Visuals For "Wake Me Up"Two of the baddest female emcees flex in their video. By Chantilly Post
- MusicRemy Ma Insists She's "Over" Nicki Minaj Beef, Focused On Her MusicRemy Ma also talks new music, Meek Mill and more. By Matt F
- MusicRemy Ma & Lil Kim Reportedly Teaming Up For A Nicki Minaj Diss RecordAccording to TMZ, Lil Kim & Remy Ma are teaming up for an upcoming Nicki Minaj diss track called "Wake Me Up."By Kevin Goddard
- NewsAloe Blacc Feat. Pharrell "Love Is The Answer" Video (Prod. By Pharrell)Watch Aloe Blacc Feat. Pharrell "Love Is The Answer" Video (Prod. By Pharrell)By hnhh
- NewsLove Is The AnswerA standout cut from Aloe Blacc's new collaborative EP with Avicii, "Wake Me Up". "Love Is The Answer" features Pharrell on the assist. Hit the Amazon link to the right to cop the project.By hnhh