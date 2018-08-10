voice actor
- TVDisney+ Reveals Liam Neeson Will Return For Upcoming "Star Wars" Animated Series"Obi-Wan Kenobi," a new Disney+ original, premiered on the streamer earlier this weekend.By Hayley Hynes
- TV"The Simpsons" Creator Teases "Something Kind Of Ambitious" For ApuThe creator of "The Simpsons" says the writers are “working on something kind of ambitious" with regard to Apu.By Cole Blake
- SportsStephen A. Smith Flexes Voice Acting Chops In New Movie TrailerStephen A. Smith will be lending his voice to a new animated film called "Rumble."By Alexander Cole
- Pop Culture"Recess" Voice Actor, Jason Davis, Dead At 35"Recess" voice actor and child star, Jason Davis, tragically passed away this Sunday. By Dominiq R.
- TVLegendary "Dragon Ball" Narrator, Brice Armstrong, Passes Away At 84Brice Armstrong the voice behind "Dragon Ball's" narration and more, passes away at 84. By Dominiq R.
- Entertainment"Winnie The Pooh" Voice Actor Jim Cummings Accused Of Rape & Animal Abuse: ReportDisney isn't the only ones ruining our childhood.By Aron A.
- Entertainment"Detective Pikachu" Is Here With Another Trailer Ahead Of Film's ReleaseAnother look at Pikachu's film debut.By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentGal Gadot Joins The Cast Of "Wreck-It Ralph 2"Gadot continues to add to her resume. By Karlton Jahmal