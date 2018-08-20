vmas 2018
- Pop Culture5 Rappers Who Have Been Banned From Award ShowsSome rappers can't avoid controversy. From online antics to legal issues, there are myriad reasons some rappers get banned from award showsBy Mike Fugere
- LifeThe Best & Most Head-Scratching Looks On MTV VMAs Red CarpetWho hit and who missed on this year's MTV VMAs red carpet? By Kiana Knight
- MusicNicki Minaj Defends Normani At VMAs: Posts Up To Tiffany HaddishThe rapper told the host not to get it twisted.By Zaynab
- MusicMadonna's Self-Centered Aretha Franklin Tribute At VMAs Faces CriticismMany viewers felt the pop star made the speech all about herself.By Trevor Smith
- MusicCardi B's VMA Opening Won't Be A Performance: ReportIt seem Cardi will be contributing a monologue or a skit. By Trevor Smith