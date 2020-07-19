virtual concert
- MusicTory Lanez Unveils Plans For R&B "Playboy" Virtual Concert: "Real, Raw, & Direct"Prepare to hear Lanez in his purest form belting out "real vocals and emotion" this weekend.By Erika Marie
- MusicQuando Rondo Allegedly Disses King Von At His Show: "I'll Piss On His Grave!"The rapper made the disrespectful remarks during a live virtual concert. By Madusa S.
- MusicBenny The Butcher & Conway The Machine Announce Virtual ConcertConway The Machine and Benny The Butcher have come together to perform in a shared concert experience, exclusively on Tidal. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicLil Yachty Outrageously Announces Virtual Housewarming PartyLil Yachty announces "The Night Is Young," a virtual concert experience in his own little dreamland.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Announces Live Virtual ConcertLive Nation has officially announced a live virtual concert from Lil Uzi Vert, happening on August 27. By Alex Zidel
- MusicThe Weeknd Fans Complain His TikTok Interactive Virtual Concert Was Too ShortThe app also allegedly crashed at one point because too many people were answering an interactive question.By Erika Marie
- MusicNelly Talks "Country Grammar" 20-Year Anniversary & Virtual ConcertNelly's catalog is nice. By Karlton Jahmal