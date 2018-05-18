viral sensation
- MusicBbno$ Is Comedic As Ever On His Boastful New Single "Mememe"Viral Vancouver rap star bbno$ gets boastful on his new single "mememe," and the song's theme is centered around, well, just look at the title of the song.By Keenan Higgins
- MusicLil Nax X's "Old Town Road" Ruled "Not Country Enough" For Billboard's ChartsDoes "Old Town Road" deserve to get the boot from Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart?By Devin Ch
- MusicLil Nas X Ran A "Nicki Minaj Fan Page" Before Signing Record Deal With ColumbiaLil Nas X chooses Columbia Records after inciting a massive bidding war within the industry,By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentAdrien Broner Threatens To "Punch The Testosterone" Out Of Andrew 'Delivert' CaldwellThe boxer and the viral sensation are going back and forth.By Erika Marie
- Music16-Year-Old NLE Choppa Spurns $3 Million Offers After Going Viral With "Shotta Flow"Steve Stoute's veteran expertise makes him the unlikely "LaVar Ball" to a teenage sensation like NLE Choppa.By Devin Ch
- MusicBlueface Nabs His 1st-Ever Top 20 Chart Topper With "Thotiana Remix"Is Blueface showing us a little staying power?By Devin Ch
- Music VideosA Boogie Wit Da Hoodie & "Backpack Kid" Star In "Look Back At It" VideoThe "Backpack Kid" gets his first major acting job outside of Instagram.By Devin Ch
- Entertainment"Wide Neck" Is Back In Jail Sporting Another Hilarious Mug ShotViral sensation "Wide Neck" has his bond revoked over miscellaneous criminal charges.By Devin Ch
- MusicTeacher Goes Viral After Making Cardi B Themed Hall PassesCardi B's soon-to-be iconic meme keeps turning up in unexpected places. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicBow Wow Defends Lil Tay's Antics: "It's How She Feeds Her Family"Takes one to know one?By Devin Ch