- TV"The Idol" Episode 2 Loses Tens Of Thousands Of ViewersAlthough it's not uncommon for shows to slightly dip after their premiere, HBO doesn't usually champion that standard.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- AnticsTory Lanez Reacts To 6ix9ine Beating His IG Live RecordAfter hearing the sad news that Tekashi 6ix9ine beat his Instagram live record for most viewers, Tory Lanez joked about ending Quarantine Radio for good.By Lynn S.
- MusicErykah Badu & Jill Scott Set New Record For Most Viewers On A "Verzuz" BattleErykah Badu and Jill Scott's "Verzuz" battle on Instagram live broke Teddy Riley and Babyface's previously set record, raking in nearly 750K viewers.By Lynn S.
- MusicTravis Scott Sets New All-Time Record On FortniteTravis Scott's virtual "Astronomical" performance broke Fortnite's all-time record for most live viewers at a time, raking in 12.3 million.By Lynn S.
- Pop CultureDrake & Tory Lanez Reportedly Set A New IG Live RecordDrake's appearance on Tory Lanez's Quarantine Radio reportedly helped set a new record for the highest number of viewers on an Instagram live session.By Lynn S.
- TV50 Cent Brushes Off "Power" Fans That Criticized Him For Last Week's Episode"Say sorry or say something nice." By Noah C
- MoviesBreaking Bad's "El Camino" Movie Gets 6.5 Million Viewers Upon ReleaseBig moves.By Aida C.
- Entertainment"Game Of Thrones" Premiere's Official HBO Ratings Revealed"Game Of Thrones" fans stand united under the HBO banner. By Mitch Findlay
- Entertainment"Game Of Thrones" Season 8 Premiere Reportedly Draws One Billion Viewers"Game Of Thrones" is something like a phenomenon. By Mitch Findlay
- EntertainmentNetflix Wants Viewers To Stop Calling Ted Bundy AttractiveSome viewers find the serial killer to be quite cute.By Alexander Cole
- Entertainment"The Punisher" Season 2 Reportedly Lost 40% Of Previous ViewersFrank Castle still outperformed Iron Fist and Luke Cage. By Karlton Jahmal
- Music"True Detective" Season 3 Premiere Earns Lowest Debut For SeriesCan Mahershala Ali save the series?By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentNetflix Denies Using Race Baited Promotions To Target ViewersNetflix only sees one color: green.By Karlton Jahmal
- NumbersMTV VMAs Ratings Drop To An All-Time LowMonday night's event fell short of last year's record-low.By Zaynab
- MusicCupcakKe Bought 100K Wigs For The First 100K Viewers Of Her New Music VideoHere's your chance for a free wig, courtesy of CupcakKe.By Matthew Parizot
- TVNetflix's "Strangers Things 2" Averaging 4 Million Viewers Per Episode"Stranger Things 2" is pulling in some giant numbers. By Matt F