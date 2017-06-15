vanessa satten
- MusicDon Toliver Isn't An XXL Freshman Because He Didn't Want To ParticipateXXL's editor-in-chief says that Don Toliver told them he'd pose for the cover but didn't want to do freestyles, cyphers, or concerts.By Erika Marie
- MusicFamous Dex Calls XXL Editor In Chief A "Fat B****"Famous Dex snapped after learning the reason he didn't make the XXL Freshman Class of 2017. By Q. K. W.
- MusicXXL Confirms Why Famous Dex Was Omitted From The Freshman ClassThe XXL Editor-In-Chief explains the Dexter snub.By Mitch Findlay
- MusicEditor-in-Chief Talks XXL Freshman 2017 On The Breakfast ClubXXL Editor-In-Chief Vanessa Satten stops by The Breakfast Club to discuss how they picked the XXL Freshman Class of 2017. By Q. K. W.