Uvalde School Shooting
- PoliticsBeto O’Rourke Curses At Heckler For Laughing At Uvalde ShootingHe told the taunter, "It may be funny to you motherf*cker, but it’s not funny to me."By Lawrencia Grose
- Pop CultureVideo Shows Uvalde Police Running From Gunfire In School HallwayThe full video showing surveillance footage has surfaced and officers waited for over an hour in the hall as they heard children screaming.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureKim Kardashian Petitions For The Release Of Jailed Father Of Uvalde School Shooting Victim Eliahana ‘Ellie’ Cruz Torres's father is reportedly serving a 25-year sentence, and Kardashian is hoping he can be temporarily released for her funeral.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsUvalde Police Halt Cooperating With State Dept. Of Safety Following Backlash: ReportThe Department of Safety claims that authorities have not responded to requests for follow-up interviews with the Texas Rangers."By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureMatthew McConaughey Visits Hometown Of Uvalde, Texas After Recent ShootingMatthew McConaughey returned to his hometown of Uvalde, Texas after the recent school shooting at Robb Elementary School.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureU.S. Department Of Justice Will Conduct Review Of Police Response To Uvalde ShootingPresident Biden paid a visit to Uvalde with FLOTUS this weekend.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureHarry Styles Donates $1 Million To Stopping Gun Violence After Texas ShootingHarry Styles has pledged to donate $1 million in the wake of the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.By Cole Blake
- TV"Obi-Wan Kenobi" On Disney+ Receives Content Warning Following Uvalde ShootingNetflix took similar measures with the release of the latest season of "Stranger Things."By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureUvalde Shooter Salvador Ramos' Father Said His Son "Should've Just Killed [Him] Instead"Ramos' father claimed that his son dropped out of school after being bullied about his clothes.By Hayley Hynes
- PoliticsBoosie Says Prisoners Are More Protected Than Children In SchoolBoosie took to Twitter to express his feelings over the Uvalde shooting which killed 19 children. By Lawrencia Grose
- PoliticsTexas Gov. Greg Abbott Praises Police, Says Uvalde Shooting "Could Have Been Worse"A reported 19 children and two teachers were slaughtered during the shooting, and Abbott has been under heavy criticism.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureUvalde School Shooting Timeline Reveals How Mass Tragedy Unfolded At Robb ElementarySalvador Ramos entered the school at 11:33 AM but wasn't killed by authorities until 12:50 PM.By Hayley Hynes