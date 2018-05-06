us mexican border
- Music VideosLogic Takes A Stand Against Social Injustice In "One Day" VideoLogic addresses one of the United State's ongoing injustices. By Mitch Findlay
- Music6ix9ine Gets Emotional Reflecting On Family Border SeparationTekashi 6ix9ine vows a trip to Mexico in light of the ongoing border controversy. By Mitch Findlay
- SocietyNas, T.I., Cardi B & More Speak Out Against Trump's Family Separation PolicyTIP says, "I’m literally sick to my stomach about these babies being snatched out of the arms of their mothers!!!"By Zaynab
- Society"Tender Age" Shelters House Crying Babies & Children Separated At BorderTrump's "zero tolerance" policy is engendering a worldwide debate on ethics. By David Saric
- EntertainmentSylvester Stallone Will Fight War On Drugs In "Rambo 5""They drew first blood."By Devin Ch