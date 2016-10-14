unofficial
- EntertainmentYNW Melly's "Bompetition" Bootleg Gets Pulled From SoundCloudForeign Teck uploaded the song unannounced only to pull the plug some hours later.By Devin Ch
- MusicTyga Drops An Unexpected Verse On Post Malone's "Wow"Post Malone, let's make this official!By Chantilly Post
- MusicEminem, The Weeknd, Chance The Rapper Named In Woodstock Lineup "Leak"The unofficial bill is still a cause for excitement.By Zaynab
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Does "The Woah" Challenge With 10K Caash, The Dance's CreatorLil Uzi Vert tries his hand at a dance inspired by his music.By Devin Ch
- MusicAre Playboi Carti & Skepta Plotting A Joint Mixtape?A video posted on Instagram seemed to point to an extensive collaboration.By Zaynab
- Music VideosKodak Black Says "Cash Me Ousside" Girl's "Everything 1K" Video Is Not "Official"Kodak says the new "Everything 1K" video, starring Danielle Bregoli, wasn't his idea. But he has no plans of taking it down. By Angus Walker
- MusicTravis Scott's "Days Before Birds" Is An Unofficial ReleaseTravis Scott did not approve of the "Days Before Birds" project that appeared on all major streaming platforms this morning. By Angus Walker