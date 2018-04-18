twitterverse
- MusicMoneybagg Yo Claims He's "Top 5 Fasho"The "Said Sum" rapper is making a pretty declarative statement about his position in the game. By Madusa S.
- SocietyGucci Removes "Blackface" Sweater From Its StoresThe "woold balaclava jumper" sports an uncanny resemblance to blackface.By Devin Ch
- MusicOmarion Outlines Rules For B2K Reunion Tour, Post-Millennials Go BananasOmarion starts a Twitter stampede with his insistence of a dress code and "age restrictions" for the B2K reunion tour.By Devin Ch
- MusicNicki Minaj Defended Over Forbes Criticism, Writer Renews Attack Of 6ix9ine"She's going on tour with a life-size skittle with face tattoos."By Devin Ch
- MusicLil Xan Announces Twitter Hiatus: "This App Spreads Negativity & Evil"Lil Xan plans his escape from Twitter.By Devin Ch