Trial By Fire
- MusicYelawolf Issues Statement After Cutting Sold-Out Show Short After One SongYelawolf's show on Saturday left fans disappointed and confused. By Aron A.
- ReviewsYelawolf "Trial By Fire" ReviewYelawolf returns from self-exile and drops a genre-bending LP. By Karlton Jahmal
- NewsYelawolf Showcases Storytelling Skills On "Son Of A Gun"Yelawolf gets reflective on "Son Of A Gun."By Mitch Findlay
- NewsStream Yelawolf's New Album "Trial By Fire"Out now, stream Yelawolf's new album "Trail By Fire," featuring Juicy J, Kid Rock, Travis Barker & more.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsYelawolf & Kid Rock Join Forces For New Country-Rock Song "Get Mine"Listen to Yelawolf's new single "Get Mine" featuring Kid Rock.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicYelawolf's "Trial By Fire" Album Finally Has A Release DateThe rapper's third studio album will be out later this month.By Trevor Smith
- NewsListen To Yelawolf's New Single "Punk" Feat. Juicy J & Travis BarkerListen to Yelawolf's new single "Punk" featuring Jeremih & Juicy J.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsYelawolf "Row Your Boat"Yelawolf returns to the scene with the new single "Row Your Boat."By Kevin Goddard
- MusicYelawolf Announces Comeback, Previews New SingleYelawolf is back. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicYelawolf Has Kanye-Esque Onstage Meltdown & Cancels "Trial By Fire" TourYelawolf has cancelled his "Trial By Fire" tour after stopping a show mid-performance and attempting to fight a fan. By Angus Walker
- NewsDaylightYelawolf drops off the lead single “Daylight,” off his forthcoming “Trial By Fire” album. By Kevin Goddard