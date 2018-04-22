Travis Reinking
- SocietyWaffle House Hero Says Donald Trump's Phone Call Was "Lackluster"James Shaw Jr. says Donald Trump's phone call lacked conviction. By Chantilly Post
- MusicTrey Songz & T.I. Think The Waffle House Shooter's $2 Million Bond Is White PrivilegeTrey Songz and T.I. are calling out injustice.By Matthew Parizot
- SocietyWaffle House Offers To Pay For Victims' Funeral CostsThe victims' families have Waffle House's full support. By Karlton Jahmal
- SocietyWaffle House Shooting Suspect Arrested After Killing 4, Including Aspiring RapperThe gunman has reportedly been arrested after killing 4 inside a Waffle House restaurant.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyWaffle House Shooting Suspect Had History Of Mental Health Issues With Same Gun: ReportTravis Reinking thought Taylor Swift was stalking him at one point. By Karlton Jahmal
- SocietyNaked Gunman Opens Fire In Nashville Waffle House Killing FourRest in peace to the lives lost in Nashville today.By Chantilly Post