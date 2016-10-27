trap or die 3
- NewsJeezy & Diddy Link Up On "Bottles Up"Jeezy & Puff Daddy drop an ode to liquor endorsements on "Bottles Up." By Aron A.
- NewsJeezy "Never Settle" VideoCheck out Jeezy's new video for "Never Settle."By Kevin Goddard
- MusicYoung Jeezy Announces "Trap Or Die 3" US Tour DatesThe 18 stop tour will take Jeezy across the nation beginning in March.By hnhh
- NewsJeezy "Like That / Sexe" VideoJeezy released the video for "Like That / Sexe."By hnhh
- NewsJeezy "Goldmine" VideoJeezy revisits "TD3" with his new video "Goldmine."By Danny Schwartz
- NewsJeezy Feat. French Montana "Going Crazy" VideoJeezy and French hit the warehouse in "Going Crazy."By Danny Schwartz
- Original ContentCharts Don't Lie: November 23A Tribe Called Quest conquers the Billboard charts for the first time in 20 years.By Chris Tart
- Original ContentCharts Don't Lie: November 16Our weekly breakdown of hip-hop and r'n'b album sales and chart performance.By Chris Tart
- NewsJeezy Feat. Lil Wayne "Bout That" VideoJeezy unleashes the music video for "Bout That" feat. Lil WayneBy Danny Schwartz
- Original ContentCharts Don't Lie: November 9Jeezy scores his third #1 album with "Trap or Die 3."By Chris Tart
- Original ContentVote: Who Had The Best Project Of October 2016?Vote for your favorite project that dropped in the month of October. There were some good ones. By Angus Walker
- NewsJeezy "G Wagon" VideoJeezy rides around in a pair of military-grade Benzes in the new "G Wagon" video. By Angus Walker
- Original ContentThe Best Hip Hop Songs (On Spotify) Of October 2016The most fire songs to come out this month: By Danny Schwartz
- NewsJeezy Explains Why He Decided to Revisit The "Trap Or Die" SeriesJeezy explains why he decided to make "Trap or Die 3" nearly twelve years after releasing the first "Trap or Die."By Danny Schwartz
- Original ContentDigital Cover Story: Jeezy (October/November)Jeezy aka The Snowman lands on the HNHH digital cover.By Rose Lilah
- NewsStream Jeezy’s “Trap Or Die 3” AlbumOut now, stream Jeezy's highly anticipated "Trap Or Die 3" album. By Kevin Goddard