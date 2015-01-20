trap genius
- NewsStream Tree's New Album, "Trap Genius"Tree offers his new album, "Trap Genius", for free stream.By Trevor Smith
- NewsTree "Milk Chin" VideoTree shares the video for "Milk Chin" off his upcoming mixtape, "Trap Genius".By Trevor Smith
- NewsLook At Me NowTree drops "Look At Me Now" from "Trap Genius."By Patrick Lyons
- NewsTree's "TrapGenius" Documentary (Chicago's South Side)"Watch Tree's short "TrapGenius" documentary.By Rose Lilah
- NewsDon't E'en KareTree "Don't E'en Kare" on his new record.By Trevor Smith