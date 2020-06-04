toxic work culture
- TVJimmy Fallon Faces Alarming Allegations In New Rolling Stone Exposé"The Tonight Show" is an incredibly toxic place to work, according to 16 current and former staffers.By Ben Mock
- Pop Culture"Dr. Phil" Accused Of Racism & Verbal Abuse In Exposé, Attorney Calls It "Clickbait": ReportEmployees reportedly complained of working in a fearful, toxic environment.By Erika Marie
- TVEllen DeGeneres Reacts To Controversy During Return To Talk ShowEllen DeGeneres and her show were accused of fostering a toxic work environment.By Alexander Cole
- TVDwyane Wade Says Family Was "Watched" & "Followed" After "AGT" ControversyDwyane Wade revealed he and Gabrielle Union were being "watched" and "followed" while she was in the midst of negotiating with NBC about her experience on "AGT."By Lynn S.