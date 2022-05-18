Tops Market
- CrimeMan Arrested For Making Threats Against Tops Market In Buffalo: ReportJoey David George faces two counts after calling the market & making racist threats. Tops was the location of a mass shooting earlier this year.By Erika Marie
- GramTrae The Truth Rejects White House Visit To Help Buffalo Community After Tops ShootingAlthough the White House invited the activist for a visit, Trae says he needs to "be in the field with the people in need."By Erika Marie
- MusicT-Pain Reschedules Texas Tour Stop After Shooting & Calls Out Fans Who ComplainThree people were killed and others injured during a shooting in Deep Ellum. "I'd rather f*cking not be on tour than disrespect somebody that f*cking died."By Erika Marie