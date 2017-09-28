Tommie Smith
- MusicDrake's Teenage Rhyme Book Is Being Auctioned Off, Starting At $32kDrake's teenage rhyme book was left unfettered in a dumpster.By Devin Ch
- MusicBeyonce & Jay Z Channel Olympic Athletes For Couple Halloween CostumeBeyonce and Jay Z win Halloween. By Chantilly Post
- SportsMeek Mill & More Recruited To Lead Puma's New Social Change PlatformMeek Mill, Skylar Diggins, and Tommie Smith are Puma's first #REFORM captains.By Milca P.
- SportsAthletes & Protests: A Short History Of When Sports Meet PoliticsAthletes in America have been using their prestige to influence political and social changes for decades. At the time of their protests, they are viewed as controversial figures. As time passes though, we acknowledge these men as heroes. By Karlton Jahmal