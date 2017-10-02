tom petty
- SongsThe Rolling Stones Threaten Donald Trump With Legal Action For Song UseThe Rolling Stones have threatened to take legal action against Donald Trump.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsTom Petty's Family Send Cease-And-Desist Letter To Trump For Song UseTom Petty's family has denounced Trump's use of "I Won't Back Down" during his most recent rally.By Cole Blake
- MusicSpotify Finally Settles $1.6 Billion Copyright LawsuitSpotify has reached a settlement in their lawsuit with Wixen Music Publishing.By Alexander Cole
- MusicSpotify Agrees To Pay $112 Million Settlement Over Copyright IssuesA number of artist will receive their fair share of the settlement package.By Devin Ch
- MusicTom Petty Reportedly Died Of An Accidental Drug OverdoseTom Petty's autopsy says he died of an accidental drug overdose.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicSpotify Sued For $1.6 Billion For Using Thousands Of Songs Without LicenseSpotify got hit with a pretty hefty lawsuit before the end of the year. By Aron A.
- MusicTom Petty's Death Mourned By Hip-Hop Artists, Music WorldRIP to a rock legend.By Matt F
- MusicTom Petty Dead At 66Rest In Peace, Tom Petty. By Mitch Findlay