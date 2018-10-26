tmz sports
- SportsAdrien Broner Looking For KO In Comeback FightBroner is ready for his return to the boxing ring.By Ben Mock
- SportsYasiel Puig Pays Accuser, Settles Sexual Battery LawsuitPuig settles his long time sexual battery case dispute.By Vaughn Johnson
- SportsCharles Barkley and Kenny Smith Are "Great" Following Vax DisputeCharles Barkley and Kenny Smith's friendship is still "great" following their on-air disagreement regarding the vaccine.By Vaughn Johnson
- SportsCharles Oakley on Kyrie Irving's Vaccination Status: "He's A Grown Man"Charles Oakley recently spoke on how he'd handle Kyrie Irving's vaccination situation.By Vaughn Johnson
- Pop CultureMaster P Says He Scored His Teen Son A $2.5 Million Basketball DealThe rap mogul says he was able to score his ball-playing high school son a multi-million dollar deal, pending the official NCAA rule switch.By Madusa S.
- SportsJustin Gaethje Wants To "F-ck Up" Conor McGregor After Watching Video Of Bar AttackConor McGregor has a long list of haters awaiting his return.By Devin Ch
- SportsGennady Golovkin Covets 3rd Fight With Canelo AlvarezGennady Golovkin is looking past his next opponent, the unseasoned Steve Rolls.By Devin Ch
- WrestlingSeth Rollins Says WWE Locker Room Is "Done With" Brock LesnarSeth Rollins' criticism of his Wrestlemania 35 is the very opposite of "Kayfabe."By Devin Ch
- SportsShaquille O'Neal To Rudy Gobert: "There's No Crying In Basketball Rudy, Man Up"Shaquille O'Neal picks on another NBA center, past or present.By Devin Ch
- SportsKareem Hunt Removed From "Madden NFL 19," Replaced By Generic Player ScabKareem Hunt swapped out of all EA Sports games effective immediately.By Devin Ch
- SportsManny Pacquiao Still Yearns For Floyd Mayweather RematchManny Pacquiao will be watching Floyd Mayweather's every move very closely.By Devin Ch
- SportsTyrone Woodley Is Convinced Logan Paul Will Be A UFC Fighter One DayTyrone Woodley doesn't pull his punches.By Devin Ch