tiger king 2
- Pop CultureCarole Baskin Reacts To "Tiger King 2" Claim That Her Missing Husband Is AliveAccording to the Netflix series, Homeland Security reportedly has a letter stating Don Lewis has been living in Costa Rica.By Erika Marie
- TVNetflix Responds To Carole Baskin's "Tiger King 2" LawsuitNetflix says Baskin doesn't have a leg to stand on. By Taylor McCloud
- Pop CultureCarole Baskin & Husband Sue Netflix Over "Tiger King 2": ReportThey claim they did not give production permission to use any footage of them for a second film and demand their likenesses be removed.By Erika Marie
- TV“Tiger King 2”: Netflix Shares Wild New Trailer For Show’s Upcoming SeasonSeason two of “Tiger King” is coming to Netflix on November 17th.By Hayley Hynes
- TVCarole Baskin Takes Shots At "Tiger King 2" Directors, Says People "Love A Good Lie"Baskin was none too pleased with the docu-series' rushed second season.By Taylor McCloud