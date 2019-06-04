ti & tiny friends and family hustle
- TVZonnique Suggests "T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle" May Have Been CanceledProduction was halted months ago, but Zonnique recently lamented over not being able to see herself pregnant on the show. "Y'all took that from me."ByErika Marie5.2K Views
- TVT.I. Apologizes To Deyjah Harris For Hymen CommentsOn a new episode of "T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle," the rapper apologizes to his daughter Deyjah Harris for his hymen comments last year.ByAlex Zidel16.7K Views
- TVT.I. Under Fire After Reality Show Airs Deyjah Harris Response To "Hymengate"T.I. is facing backlash all over again after his reality show featured Deyjah Harris speaking about the strained relationship with her father after he made comments about her private life.ByErika Marie44.3K Views
- Pop CultureZonnique Is Leaning On Advice From André 3000 As She Carves Her Own LaneEXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: We know Zonnique as T.I. & Tiny's daughter, a VH1 reality star, or even as one of the OMG Girlz—but she spoke with us about reinventing herself as an artist and stepping back into the scene as her own person, free from expectations.ByErika Marie5.0K Views
- TVReginae Carter Is All About Growth: The Famous Daughter Discusses Acting Dreams & MoreEXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Reginae Carter talks to us about stepping into a lane all her own, and while the reality star continues to shine, she's standing on the wise advice given to her from her father, Lil Wayne, and her mother, Toya Johnson.ByErika Marie3.6K Views
- RelationshipsReginae Carter Won't Show BFs On TV: "I'm Not Making Nobody Famous"Reginae Carter is learning to keep her personal life a bit more private as she now says she won't feature any of her suitors on her reality show.ByErika Marie8.4K Views
- Pop CultureT.I. Explains Why He's Overprotective Of His DaughtersT.I. has been criticized for his parenting, but the father shared that he wants to protect his girls from heartbreak.ByErika Marie5.7K Views
- RelationshipsYFN Lucci Doesn't Regret Cucumber Party That Led To Reginae Carter BreakupYFN Lucci sat down for an Instagram Live interview where he talked about the infamous Cucumber Party & shared if dating Reginae Carter was difficult because she's Lil Wayne's daughter.ByErika Marie8.7K Views
- RelationshipsT.I. & Tiny Talk Sex Life & Keys To MarriageT.I. and Tiny discuss the struggles of marriage.ByRose Lilah3.3K Views
- RelationshipsReginae Carter Talks YFN Lucci Breakup: "Cucumber Party Was The Last Straw"Reginae Carter & YFN Lucci broke up months ago, but it looks as if she's still dealing with heartbreak.ByErika Marie14.1K Views
- TVDeyjah Harris Addresses T.I. Hymen Scandal In Reality Show TeaserDeyjah Harris was 17 when her father, T.I., told the world that he has a doctor check her hymen to make sure she's a virgin.ByErika Marie6.4K Views
- RelationshipsMonica Won't Be Bashing Ex Shannon Brown: "I'm Gonna Respect Him To Death"She shared what led to their split.ByErika Marie9.2K Views
- SportsShannon Brown Is Doing Just Fine Amid Divorce From Singer MonicaHe believes some stories about his divorce may be exaggerated for entertainment.ByErika Marie21.4K Views
- Original ContentT.I. & Tiny: Friends And Family Hustle Finale Pt 2: Tiny Returns To The Stage"T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle" finale brings a big concert for Tiny, a lake-house redux, and paintball therapy. ByE Gadsby3.0K Views
- Original ContentT.I. & Tiny: Friends And Family Hustle Finale Pt 1: Reginae Moves Back Home"T.I. & Tiny: Friends And Family Hustle" wrapped up its second season last night with an emotional and gripping two-part finale. ByE Gadsby21.1K Views
- MusicMonica Says "It Wasn’t Another Person" That Caused DivorceThe singer chatted about respecting her ex and moving forward without telling all his business.ByErika Marie19.7K Views
- Original ContentT.I. & Tiny: Friends And Family Hustle Ep 10: Reginae & Zonnique Try YouTube"T.I. & Tiny: Friends And Family Hustle" returns after taking a week off. Here's what went down in last night's episode.ByE Gadsby11.6K Views
- Original ContentT.I. & Tiny: Friends And Family Hustle Episode 9: Tiny Has All Eyes On KingThis is our weekly show recap of "T.I. & Tiny: Friends And Family Hustle."ByE Gadsby3.5K Views
- RelationshipsTameka 'Tiny' Harris Talks Collaborating Musically With Her ChildrenYou can expect to hear Tiny and Zonnique come together on a track.ByErika Marie2.5K Views