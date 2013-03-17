thug love
- Original ContentThe R&B Thug: Jeremih, Ty Dolla $ign & More Provide The Answer To Clingy LoveA new breed of R&B singers comes to the fore just as the King-Queen discussions hit a snag, and Valentine's Day rears its head.By Devin Ch
- NewsLil Dude Shows "Thug Love" On His New TrackLil Dude is back with a new track.By Aron A.
- MixtapesThug Love (Hosted by DJ Carisma)Honey Cocaine drops her 22-track "Thug Love" mixtape as an Easter gift for her fans. We've already heard 'Middle Finger', 'Runaway Bride' and 'All White Choppa', and the tape as a whole has a similar feel. How's she progressing as an artist? Let us know what you think.By hnhh
- NewsAll White ChoppaWith "Thug Love" dropping next week Honey Cocaine is building buzz for her project by dropping leaks. Here's the latest, "All White Choppa" with production by Dkevrim.By Jacob Lewis
- NewsMiddle FingerThe third single from Honey Cocaine's upcoming ‘Thug Love’ mixtape, which drops at the end of the month.By hnhh