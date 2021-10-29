They Got Amnesia
- GramDrake Offers Big Praise To French Montana & Kodak Black For "Mopstick" VideoFrench Montana just released the video to "Mopstick" with Kodak Black.By Alexander Cole
- NewsFrench Montana, Doja Cat & Saweetie Link Up For Apocalyptic "Handstand" VideoIt's a whole lot of anarchy in the new "Handstand" video. By Taylor McCloud
- MusicFrench Montana Talks About Alcohol & Watching His Peers Surpass HimFrench detailed the pair of health scares that led to him making some major realizations. By Taylor McCloud
- NewsFrench Montana Drops "If I Go Down" Off Soundtrack To "National Champions"French Montana is back already with a new single for the upcoming film, "National Champions."By Cole Blake
- MusicFrench Montana Claims Drake Pulled "Splash Brothers" Because Of AstroworldHe says Drake asked him to delay the record because it needed a few changes, but when Astroworld happened, Drizzy couldn't focus on music.By Erika Marie
- NewsFrench Montana & Lil Tjay Shut Down Night Club In Hot New "Bag Season" VideoFrench Montana & Lil Tjay showed that it's really "Bag Season" By Taylor McCloud
- NewsFrench Montana Taps Lil TJay For New Banger "Bag Season"It's a Bronx connection on "Bag Season" By Taylor McCloud
- MusicFrench Montana Announces New Release Date For "They Got Amnesia"French Montana's album was initially scheduled to drop ast week. By Aron A.
- MusicFrench Montana Fails To Drop New Album On Release Date: Fans ReactFrench Montana said he was dropping his new album on Friday, but it never arrived.By Alex Zidel
- MusicDoja Cat Jokes With French Montana While On The Set Of Their Music VideoThis week, we're set to receive Montana's "They Got Amnesia," and on the album, Doja appears with Saweetie on a track titled "Handstand."By Erika Marie
- MusicFrench Montana Drops "They Got Amnesia" Tracklist Ft. Drake, Lil Durk & MoreDrake, Saweetie, Coi Leray, Rick Ross, Lil Durk, and more will appear on French Montana's forthcoming album. By Aron A.
- NewsFrench Montana Enlists Fivio Foreign For Drill-Heavy "Panicking"The track will be included on Montana's "They Got Amnesia" which arrives next week.By Erika Marie
- GramFrench Montana Shares "They Got Amnesia" Cover Art Inspired By Health ScareBack in 2019, the rapper was rushed to the hospital where he spent weeks being treated for several issues.By Erika Marie
- GramLil Durk Seemingly Responds To French Montana's Recent TweetFrench Montana previously said that he "gave" the world Lil Durk.By Aron A.
- NewsFrench Montana Answers Critics On "I Don't Really Care," Announces "They Got Amnesia" AlbumGet ready for a brand new project from Montana next month.By Erika Marie